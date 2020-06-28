English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

COVID-19 Death Toll in India rises to 16095

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: A record number of 19,906 #COVID19 +Ve cases and 410 deaths reported across India in the last 24 hours. 13,832 patients recover. The COVID-19 death toll in India has gone up to 16095.

India Corona Updates June 28

TNI Bureau
