COVID-19 Death Toll in India rises to 16095 By TNI Bureau Last updated Jun 28, 2020

A record number of 19,906 #COVID19 +Ve cases and 410 deaths reported across India in the last 24 hours. 13,832 patients recover. The COVID-19 death toll in India has gone up to 16095.
