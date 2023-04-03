3 Killed as Man sets co-passenger on Fire in moving Train in Kerala

TNI Bureau: In a tragic incident, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, died while eight others were injured after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train in Kerala.

According to reports, bodies of the deceased persons were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station late Sunday night. They were missing from the train after the fire incident earlier in the day.

According to police, the unidentified man poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on a fire at around 9.45 PM when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge and fled from the spot.

The injured were shifted to hospitals after passengers pulled the emergency chain. However, some passengers complained that a woman and a child were missing after the fire incident.

Soon, the city police inspected the tracks and found three bodies, including the woman and the child and a mid-aged man.

Police have started an investigation with the help of the scientific team.