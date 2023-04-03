Odisha Govt announces flight schedule between Bhubaneswar and Rangeilunda route

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has announced the flight schedules between Bhubaneswar and Rangeilunda in the Ganjam district from April 2 to April 30.

According to reports, Ahmedabad-based IndiaOne Air will run the flight services between Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and Rangeilunda airstrip.

“In inviting reference to the letter on above cited subject, I am directed to say that permission is hereby granted for landing and takeoff of the above aircraft at Rangeilunda (Berhampur) airstrip, Ganjam from 02.04.2023 to 30.04.2023 as per following programme at the pilot’s own risk and subject to fitness of airstrip. It is therefore requested that the executive engineer (R&B) Berhampur may be kindly informed of the programme to arrange landing facilities and issue fitness certificate of the airstrip under intimation of the Directorate,” read the letter of Officer on Special Duty to Ganjam Collector.

It is to be noted here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had flagged off the State sponsored flight operation on Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route last month with an aim to further increase air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and other cities of Odisha.