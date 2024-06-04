Upasna Mohapatra becomes Youngest MLA of Odisha Assembly in 2024

TNI Bureau: Upasna Mohapatra, daughter of late Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra has become the youngest leader to win the Assembly seat in Odisha in 2024 polls.

26-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Upasna emerged victorious in the Brahmagiri Assembly Constituency by defeating Umakanta Samantaray of BJD by 9,830 votes.

Mohapatra is the great granddaughter of Bakshi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar who pioneered the Paika rebellion in 1817.

In recent years, Upasna has geared up socially and politically, making her presence felt. Upasna Mohapatra is seen as a person who stands with the people through thick and thin.

Her popularity and craze among the elders, youth and women are growing as political scenario in the State has taken a decisive turn.