25 Places in Odisha record above 40 Degrees C Temp

TNI Bureau: The heatwave conditions across Odisha continue to hit the normal life. 25 places in the state have recorded above 40 degrees C temperature. At least 8 placed recorded above 42 degrees C.

Baripada was the hottest town in Odisha with 43.5 degrees C while Angul, Sonepur and Boudh recorded 42.5 degrees C temperature. Titlagarh recorded 42.2 degrees C. Talcher, Bhawanipatna, Balangir sizzled at 42 degrees C.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 41.4 and 40.8 degrees C respectively today.

Other towns that recorded above 40 degrees C temperature, included Balasore, Chandbali, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Hirakud, Phulbani, Nayagarh, Paralakhemundi, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur and Rourkela.

The heatwave conditions may prevail in the state for another two days or so.