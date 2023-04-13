No Sec 144 in Jeypore; But Permission needed for Processions

TNI Bureau: Under fire, the Jeypore Sub Collector’s Office has revised its previous order which had imposed Section 144 in all areas under the Jeypore Sub-Division from April 13 till April 20.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While there won’t be Section 144, prior permission will be needed to carry out any processions, including the Hanuman Jayanti rally/procession between 3 PM to 9 AM everyday.

The decision was taken in view of reports that there could be breach of peace, law and order situation in the jurisdiction of Jeypore Sub-Division during the above period.