No Sec 144 in Jeypore; But Permission needed for Processions

TNI Bureau: Under fire, the Jeypore Sub Collector’s Office has revised its previous order which had imposed Section 144 in all areas under the Jeypore Sub-Division from April 13 till April 20.
While there won’t be Section 144, prior permission will be needed to carry out any processions, including the Hanuman Jayanti rally/procession between 3 PM to 9 AM everyday.
The decision was taken in view of reports that there could be breach of peace, law and order situation in the jurisdiction of Jeypore Sub-Division during the above period.
