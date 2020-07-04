229 Covid-19 Patients recover in Odisha; 91 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Another 229 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital on Saturday in Odisha.

Out of 8601 positive cases in the State, 5934 people have recovered from the disease so far. The number of recovered cases is more than the active cases in the State.

The recovered cases today included 91 from Ganjam, 29 from Khurdha, 26 from Gajapati, 15 from Jharsuguda, 12 from Bolangir, 11 from Jagatsinghpur, 11 from Mayurbhanj, 8 from Jajpur, 6 from Kendrapara, 5 from Keonjhar, 4 each from Cuttack and Sundergarh, 3 each from Bhadrak and Nayagarh and 1 from Bargarh.