COVID-19 test to cost Rs 2,200 in Odisha; 4 Pvt Labs to conduct Tests

TNI Bureau: Odisha Govt on Friday fixed the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID-19 test at Rs 2,200.1
The tests will be conducted by private laboratories under supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.
4 private laboratories got the nod to conduct tests for private individuals desirous of testing.
Following are the ICMR approved private laboratories that will conduct tests:
- Department of Lab services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar
- IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar
- InDNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, KIIT TBI, Bhubaneswar
- GenX Diagnostics, Mahirshi College Road, Sahid Nagar, Bhubaneswar
