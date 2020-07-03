English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

COVID-19 test to cost Rs 2,200 in Odisha; 4 Pvt Labs to conduct Tests

By Sagarika Satapathy
111

TNI Bureau: Odisha Govt on Friday fixed the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID-19 test at Rs 2,200.1

The tests will be conducted by private laboratories under supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.

4 private laboratories got the nod to conduct tests for private individuals desirous of testing.

Related Posts

India targets to launch COVID-19 Vaccine by August 15!

Age of Expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh

Following are the ICMR approved private laboratories that will conduct tests:

  1. Department of Lab services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar
  2.  IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar
  3.  InDNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, KIIT TBI, Bhubaneswar
  4. GenX Diagnostics, Mahirshi College Road, Sahid Nagar, Bhubaneswar

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!