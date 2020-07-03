COVID-19 test to cost Rs 2,200 in Odisha; 4 Pvt Labs to conduct Tests

TNI Bureau: Odisha Govt on Friday fixed the maximum price for RT-PCR COVID-19 test at Rs 2,200.1

The tests will be conducted by private laboratories under supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests.

4 private laboratories got the nod to conduct tests for private individuals desirous of testing.

Following are the ICMR approved private laboratories that will conduct tests: