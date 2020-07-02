2 new COVID-19 deaths in Odisha; From Ganjam & Angul

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 229 fresh Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 7545 including 2157 active cases, 5353 cured/discharged/ & 27 deaths.

Of the 229 new cases, 193 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 36 are local cases.

Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 95 new Covid-19 cases and one more death in last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,567 and death toll to 14 in the Dist.

Angul reported 1 covid-19 cases and 1 death due to COVID-19 today, taking the number of positive cases in the Dist to 70.