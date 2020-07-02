Bhubaneswar reports 13 new Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: As many as 13 persons, including 5 local contacts have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 345.

Of the 13 new cases, 8 cases have been reported from home quarantine.

Three of home quarantine cases have been reported from Tankapani Road near Rajarani Temple.

As many as 9 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 2):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 345

👉 Recovered Cases – 201

👉 Deceased – 4

👉 Active Cases – 139