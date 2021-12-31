1st ‘Omicron Death’ in India; 1315 Cases Reported So Far

Insight Bureau: The Omicron cases in India continue to rise with the total tally at 1315. Maharashtra leads the pack with 450 cases, followed by Delhi (320) and Kerala (109).

A 52-year-old man of Maharashtra who died recently of heart attack detected positive for the Omicron variant of the virus.

However Maharashtra has stopped calling him the first casualty of Omicron and attributed the death to his underlying health conditions.

Notably, Delhi, Maharastra, Gujarat and Kerala have reported the most number of Omicron cases.