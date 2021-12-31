Naveen’s big announcement for Teaching Staff, Slum Dwellers

Insight Bureau: Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved 9 proposals including grant-in-aid to eligible teaching & non-teaching staff of newly aided high schools, upper primary schools, sanskrit educational institutions, madrasas and non-government colleges including junior colleges under 7th Pay Commission.

Over 26,164 school teachers and 16,664 college teachers will be benefited following the decision. Odisha Government will bear additional Rs.292 crore per year towards enhanced grant-in-aid.

Besides, the State Cabinet today approved the amendment of three recruitment rules of Higher Education Department including college laboratory assistant-cum-store keeper, librarian and PET recruitment and conditions of services rules.

The Cabinet also approved amendment of Odisha Municipal Corporation Act to provide rights for development and up-gradation of slums under Jaga Mission in five municipal corporation areas in the State. Slum dwellers from 938 slums will be benefited.

The amendment proposal of Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964, Odisha Panchayat Samiti Act, 1959, Odisha Zilla Parishad Act, 1991 was also approved by the State Cabinet today.