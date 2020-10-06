1999 Coal Scam: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray Convicted

TNI Bureau: In a big development, former Union Coal Minister Dilip Ray has been convicted in connection with alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

The judgement was pronounced by Delhi’s Rose Avenue Court. Sentencing will be decided on October 14.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar had framed charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust against Dilip Ray, two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal (MoC) at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML), in 2017.

Dilip Ray was Minister of State for Coal in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government. Banerjee was the then Additional Secretary in MoC and Nitya Nand Gautam was the Advisor (Projects).