TNI Morning News Headlines – October 6, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2673 Covid-19 cases including 1554 quarantine and 1119 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 238003 including 206400 recoveries & 30610 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 448 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (214), Nuapada (159) and Kendrapada (151).

👉 Odisha conducts 41,840 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 36,777 Antigen, 4,718 RT-PCR and 72 TrueNat.

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 from Balasore, 3 each from Khordha and 2 from Cuttack. Toll mounts to 940.

👉 Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court convicts former Union Minister from Odisha, Dilip Ray in a coal scam case.

👉 Former Odisha MP Kartikeswar Patra passes away.

👉 Businessman from Tangibanta village on the outskirts of Cuttack robs 2 Banks after watching YouTube Videos; Arrested.

India News

👉 J&K: Subedar Sukhdev Singh martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

👉 Uttar Pradesh: 2 arrested for raping minor student & filming the act in Meerut.

👉 India reports a spike of 61,267 new COVID-19 cases & 884 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case stands at 66,85,083 including 9,19,023 active cases, 56,62,491 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,03,569 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 10,89,403 samples tested for COVID-19 on 5th October. Total of 8,10,71,797 samples tested in the country up to yesterday: ICMR.

👉 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo.

👉 An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit 174km east of Leh, Ladakh at 5:13 am today.

👉 ISRO gearing up for rocket launches with virtual launch control centre.

👉 UP Govt files affidavit in SC today saying it must direct CBI probe into alleged rape and assault of a girl at Hathras

👉 Noida’s first musical fountain will open for the public at the medicinal park.

👉 Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in an IPL game in Dubai.

World News

👉 Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident.

👉 Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 35.3 million, deaths cross 1042600.

👉 Four member nations united against China.