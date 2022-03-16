ICJ asks Russia to suspend Military Operations in Ukraine
By thirteen votes to two, the ICJ asked the Russian Federation to immediately suspend the military operations in the territory of Ukraine.
Insight Bureau: Breaking News! The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has asked Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Russia, saying it’s causing “irreparable loss” to Ukraine.
It also asked both parties to refrain from acts which aggravate the dispute. “The law does not permit unilateral military action by one state on another state for preventing genocide”, said the ICJ.
Related Posts
By 13-2 votes, the ICJ asked the Russian Federation to immediately suspend the military operations that is commenced on February 24 in the territory of Ukraine.
The ICJ also rules that Ukraine did not commit genocide in Donbas.
Comments are closed.