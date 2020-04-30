English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

TNI Afternoon News Headlines – April 30, 2020

* Odisha tests 2,588 samples in a day on Wednesday; highest till date in State. So far, 31,696 samples have been tested across the state.

* Odisha Govt to provide learning materials to school students through WhatsApp groups.

* Fire breaks out at quarantine centre in at Nunpani village in Nabarangpur Dist. No one was quarantined at the facility.

* Around 2 lakh people from Ganjam district stranded in other States registered to return Odisha: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

* Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapara till 4.45 pm today.

* Commissionerate police issued special regulations to enforce ‘social distancing’ in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack.

* Aarogya Setu app reaches around 8 crore mobile phones in the country.

* RBI amends trading hours; revised hours will be 10 AM to 2 PM until further notice.

* RBI extends SLF-MF scheme to all Banks irrespective of whether they avail funding from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or deploy their own resources under the scheme.

* RBI extends Fixed Rate Reverse Repo and MSF operations to provide eligible market participants with greater flexibility in their liquidity management.

* Superme Court today refused to stay Centre’s larger Delhi Central Vista project.

* India’s UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin bows out with a Namaste, Tirumurti replaces him.

* These changes will come into effect from March 31, 2020 and will be applicable till April 30, 2020.

* Uttar Pradesh: Agra Smart City has created a GIS dashboard which will show various #hotspots, heat map, positive cases, recovered cases etc.

* Total cases rises to 2,524 in Rajasthan; cases in Madhya Pradesh district climb to 1,485. COVID-19 cases rise to 1,403 in Andhra Pradesh.

* Rupee settles 57 paise higher at 75.09 (provisional) against US dollar.

* Delhi Police has issued movement pass to 5 people; Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets permission to travel from Delhi for Rishi Kapoor’s funeral.

* Rishi Kapoor’s funeral will be held today at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi crematorium ghat, only 20 people will be able to attend funeral.

