16 more COVID-19 +ve cases in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Tally 39

TNI Bureau: 16 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar, taking the number to 39 across the State. 18 positive cases have been reported in the City today, as two cases (Kapilaprasad and Bomikhal) were reported earlier in the day.

The above information was tweeted by the Health Department.

“About 15 of the new cases detected today belong to Bomikhal area, which has been sealed. Cluster containment has been put in place and house to house survey is going on. All suspects and contacts shall be isolated and tested. Citizens are urged not to panic and stay indoors,” tweeted Health Department.

“Number of COVID positive cases has surged in Bhubaneswar during the last 3 days. Residents of the temple city are urged to take responsibility, stay indoors and work from home. CORONA can be contained and together we shall overcome it”, Health Department tweets further.

“During these challenging times we request people to remain calm. All possible contacts of the COVID positive cases shall be traced, isolated and tested. That is the only way to contain further transmission. Every citizen can break the chain by staying indoors,” said HFW Department.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Office urged people not to panic, saying most cases in Bhubaneswar are from a contained area with known contact. He appealed the people not to venture out and respect lockdown. “People need not panic. It’s in a contained area of #Bhubaneswar with known contact. Sincere appeal – please don’t venture out and respect lockdown. Police will take very tough action on violators.” “There will be zero tolerance on violation of social distancing. Any violation of social distancing will attract criminal action. The concerned shop / market will be sealed. Earnest request to cooperate in our fight against #CoronaVirus.”

With this, Bhubaneswar has so far reported 32 Coronavirus positive cases (19 in Bomikhal), followed by Bhadrak (3), Cuttack (1), Jajpur (1), Puri (1) and Kalahandi (1). Two persona from Bhubaneswar have been discharged so far.

Further details are awaited.