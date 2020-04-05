English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Corona Update (Evening News) – April 05, 2020

By TNI Bureau
* 2 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar; Odisha tally rises to 23.

* Till now 1,699 samples have been tested out of which 23 cases have been tested positive in Odisha.

* 25 people arrested in connection with the stone pelting at police in Kesharpur village in Cuttack.

* Covering face using a Mask, Handkerchief or piece of cloth outside home made mandatory in Ganjam District; Rs 1,000 fine for violators in urban areas, Rs 500 in rural areas.

* Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declares Jadupur, Begunia, Ebaranga & Sundarpada areas as #COVID19 Containment Zones.

* Total number of COVID019 positive cases rise to 3,577 in India; death toll increases to 83: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* Total number of positive cases increases to 503 in Delhi; 320 positive cases are from Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Govt.

* 47 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Rajasthan today; total number of positive cases in the state rises to 253.

* 103 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Mumbai today, total positive patients in Mumbai is 433. State tally of Maharashtra climbs to 748.

* There are 571 COVID positive cases in Tamil Nadu out of which 522 cases are had attended the Tableeghi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin, Delhi.

* Different educational institutions, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, have donated Rs 38 Crores to PM CARES Fund.

* Govt to take decision on Apr 14 whether to reopen schools, colleges after reviewing #COVID19 situation: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

* PM Modi called up BSP Chief Mayawati today to have a discussion on #COVID19 related issues.

* 27,661 relief camps & shelters have been set up in all states across India; 13.6 Lakh workers are being provided shelter and food by their employers and industry: MHA.

* No evidence of COVID-19 being airborne yet: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

* 274 districts across the country have been affected due to #Coronavirus till date: Union Health Ministry.

* Yuvraj Singh pledges to donate Rs 50 lakh to PM CARES Fund.

* India cricketer Harbhajan Singh to feed 5000 underprivileged families in Jalandhar.

* UK reports 5,903 new cases of coronavirus and 621 new deaths; total of 47,806 cases and 4,934 deaths.

* Number of recovered coronavirus patients has reached 250,000 worldwide.

TNI Bureau
