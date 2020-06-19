English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

153 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha: 43 in Cuttack Dist

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Another 153 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Friday in Odisha.

A highest of 43 persons recovered from Cuttack district.

With the recovery of 153 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3200.

➡️ 153 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 19.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3200.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (43), Jagatsinghpur (21), Kandhamal (18), Khurdha (12), Bhadrak (11), Gajapati (9), Kalahandi (7), Balasore (5), Debagarh (5), Ganjam (5), Mayurbhanj (5), Sundergarh (5), Bolangir (2) , Jharsuguda (2), Nayagarh (2) & Koraput (1)

Sagarika Satapathy
