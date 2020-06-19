Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s condition deteriorates; shifted to ICU

TNI Bureau: Condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for the Covid-19, said to have deteriorated on Friday.

He has now developed pneumonia and his breathing difficulties following which he is being shifted to another hospital in the Capital & admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Jain was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 case in Delhi neared 50,000 as the surge continued with 2,877 new cases, the highest single-day spike on Thursday, taking tally to 49,979.

65 people died due to the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 1,969.