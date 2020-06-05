English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

13 new COVID-19 cases in Bhubaneswar; Corona reaches Salia Sahi

By TNI Bureau
Corona-Updates
123

TNI Bureau: Bhubneswar reported 13 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the number of cases in the Capital City to 81. With 51 recoveries and 3 deaths, number of active cases now stands at 27.

Out of 13 new cases, 7 are under home quarantine while 6 are local contact cases. Salia Sahi – largest slum of Odisha, reported first ever Corona positive case.

Other local cases were reported from Dumduma (1), Unit-IV (2), Aiginia (1) and Laxmisagar (1) areas.

The 7 positive cases from home quarantine, had travel history to Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Bhubaneswar Corona Summary:

👉 Total cases – 81
👉 Recovered cases – 51
👉 Deceased – 3
👉 Active cases – 27

Bhubneswar Corona News

 

TNI Bureau
