English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

120 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total recoveries 2,974

By Sagarika Satapathy
137

TNI Bureau: Another 120 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Tuesday in Odisha.

A highest of 19 persons recovered from Jajpur district.

With the recovery of 120 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,974.

Related Posts

5 more COVID-19 +Ve cases reported from Bhubaneswar

Shutdown in Khordha Sub-Division from 2 PM to 6 AM till June…

➡️120 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 16.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 2,974.

➡️ New Recoveries – Jajpur (19), Cuttack (15), Mayurbhanj (11), Khordha  (11), Nuapada (9), Sundergarh (7), Kandhamal (6), Bolangir (5), Nayagarh (5), Balasore (4), Dhenkanal (4), Kendrapara (4), Jharsuguda (4), Keonjhar (3), Ganjam (3), Puri (3), Angul (2), Kalahandi (2), Koraput (2), Malkangiri (1).

Odisha Recoveries

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!