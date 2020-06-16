120 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total recoveries 2,974

TNI Bureau: Another 120 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Tuesday in Odisha.

A highest of 19 persons recovered from Jajpur district.

With the recovery of 120 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,974.

➡️120 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 16.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 2,974.

➡️ New Recoveries – Jajpur (19), Cuttack (15), Mayurbhanj (11), Khordha (11), Nuapada (9), Sundergarh (7), Kandhamal (6), Bolangir (5), Nayagarh (5), Balasore (4), Dhenkanal (4), Kendrapara (4), Jharsuguda (4), Keonjhar (3), Ganjam (3), Puri (3), Angul (2), Kalahandi (2), Koraput (2), Malkangiri (1).