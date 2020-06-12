120 COVID-19 Patients recover; Total Recoveries 2,474 in Odisha

TNI Bureau: As many as 120 more COVID-19 patients tested negative for the virus and recovered from the disease, taking total recoveries to 2,474 in Odisha on Friday. A highest of 30 persons recovered from Ganjam district.

➡️ 120 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 12.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 2,474.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (30), Khordha (19), Balasore (14), Balangir (12), Dhenkanal (9), Nayagarh (7), Sundargarh (7), Angul (6), Keonjhar (5), Jagatsinghpur (4), Puri (4), Deogarh (1), Kendrapara (1), Jharsuguda (1).