UNIT-2 Market Building in Bhubaneswar sealed for COVID-19 Violations

TNI Bureau: A joint squad of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police on Friday sealed Market Building at Unit-2 in Bhubaneswar for violation of social distancing norms.

There was a heavy rush in the market comex due to Raja Festival shopping. People as well as shop owners were seen violating mask wearing, social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

Later, the BMC-BDA team also sealed the Unit-1 Market in Bhubaneswar for today for violation of Social Distancing Norms and COVID-19 Guidelines.

Enforcement squad of BMC- BDA along with Police also sealed the Unit-1 Market for violating Social Distancing & COVID-19 norms.

On Thursday, as many as 20 shops, including More than 20 Shops, including Amber, Vishal Mega Mart, Maa Tarini Bastralaya, Lingaraj Lassi, Bhai-Bhai Tiffin stall, Omfed stalls were closed for violating Social Distancing Norms.