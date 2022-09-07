12-hr bandh in 11 Western Odisha Dists over demand for separate Koshal State

TNI Bureau: A 12-hour bandh call in 11 Western Odisha districts over the demand for a separate Koshal state affected the normal lives of people today.

The bandh is being observed by Koshal Sena and Koshal Mukti Morcha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

People across Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Deogarh, Koraput, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Bolangir staged dharnas and also hit the streets at various places, bringing vehicular movement to a grinding halt. The agitators also resorted to picketing at many places.

Shops and business establishments also remained closed in view of the bandh.

The residents of Sambalpur were seen protesting against the bandh. They alleged this will dilute the Sambalpuri language, literature, and culture.