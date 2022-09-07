Will ‘Brahmastra’ shine at the Box Office?

TNI Bureau: Ranbit-Alia starrer, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is one of the most awaited flicks of recent times. The big budget multi-starrer is seen by numerous as the rescuer of shrinking Bollywood.

Lately, the Bollywood showbiz has been in the doldrums with duds after duds. And experts suppose that with his larger- than- life screen and star power, Brahmastra is poised to end this failure trend. And it can do that veritably well. Given the promising pre-sale figures, trade judges say the film could be the loftiest- opening Hindi film of the epidemic period. The prerequisite for this, still, is that a lot has to go according to plan on the day of publication.

Brahmastra comes with a huge budget of ₹ 410 crore. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. In addition, SS Rajamouli the current Midas of Indian cinema- presents the film in the south. Indeed Jr. NTR advanced its star power during the elevations in Hyderabad. All of which has redounded in it starting out with promisingpre-sale figures, at least for the 3D and IMAX shows in Hindi.

Brahmastra has booked £6.60m beforehand bookings as of Sunday, of which the 3D version alone accounts for £5.5m, consistent with a report from an industry tracking website. Numbers are expected to extend significantly as more 2D shows open and pre-orders for the dubbed versions open on Wednesday. The film is to hit theaters on Friday September 9th.

Brahmastra is billed and marketed as a pan-Indian film. Nagarjuna’s casting and rappelling at Rajamouli and NTR for promotions bear witness to the present, it’s important that the film also opens up well in the south.

Sources say that if all goes well, Brahmastra could easily top £40m on day one and will even be heading for £50m. But the caveat is that enthusiasm has got to keep growing and early reviews have to be good for word of mouth to be positive. £50 crore may be a good number, better than any Hindi film since the pandemic, but it pales as compared to what RRR (£223 crore) and KGF 2 (£134 crore) managed a few months ago. But now the manufacturers of Brahmastra will happily soak that up.

But an honest opening doesn’t always mean there will be a good run. Thugs of Hindostan had recorded the very best opening of any Hindi film up to that point. The movie still sucks. Radhe Shyam also reported impressive numbers on the primary day but struggled to stay afloat beyond that. What helps beyond day one is that the content that is spread through word of mouth. within the end, it all boils right down to what everyone said – the content determines the success. When Brahmastra is basically good, it’ll rely on that strong opening and make waves. If not then it’ll be a repeat of what we’ve been seeing with Bollywood biggies all year.