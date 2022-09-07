Rahul Gandhi launches ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

TNI Bureau: Rahul Gandhi launched the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Wednesday, joining other party leaders and workers in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Gandhi also paid a visit to the Vivekananda Memorial in the coastal town before embarking on the much-touted 3,570-kilometer yatra. While Congress leaders have turned down any political motive for this initiative, many see it as the party’s effort to reestablish its base ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“It gives me great joy to begin Bharat Jodo Yatra from this beautiful place,” Rahul Gandhi said at a party rally in Kanyakumari. The national flag represents every person’s religion and language in this country. They (BJP and RSS) regard the flag as their personal property.” Gandhi accused the BJP-RSS of separating the nation along religious lines, adding that every institution in the country is under attack, while also appealing for people’s support to keep the country united.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi called the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a significant milestone for the party and raised the possibility that the initiative would revitalize the organization. “I will participate in thought and spirit on a daily basis,” she added. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur, where the former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by a suicide bomber. The Wayanad MP also paid floral tribute to his father and sat for about 25 minutes in front of the memorial. He later tweeted, “I lost my father to hate and division politics.” I will not allow it to destroy my beloved country. Love will triumph over hatred. Fear will be defeated by hope. We will triumph together.”