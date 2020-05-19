102 new COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha; 1 Death in Cuttack

TNI Bureau: A record number of 102 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha yesterday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 978. With this, Odisha has now overtaken Haryana to reach 15th place in the country in terms of Coronavirus cases.

A 75-year-old COVID-19 +VE male from Cuttack, who was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, passed way. The COVID death toll in Odisha has risen to 5. The patient was suffering from severe comorbidities and chronic pulmonary disease.

Number of COVID-19 testing in Odisha has crossed 1 lakh mark yesterday. Ganjam, the COVID Hotbed District in Odisha has not reported any positive case in the last 24 hours.

Out of 102 positive cases, 97 were reported from quarantine centres, while 5 were local contacts.

Bhubaneswar, which had become free of Coronavirus active cases yesterday, again reported two more positive cases, as per the Health Department website.

Odisha Corona Updates

➡️ Samples Tested on May 18 – 4,536

➡️ Positive Cases – 102; Death – 1 (M, 75, Cuttack)

➡️ Districts – Jajpur (31), Jagatsinghpur (23), Bhadrak (21), Kendrapara (8), Cuttack (4), Khurda (4), Puri (4), Angul (2), Balasore (2), Sambalpur (2), Nayagarh (1).

➡️ Cumulative Tests – 100,302

➡️ Total Cases – 978

➡️ Active Cases – 696

➡️ Recovered – 277

➡️ Deceased – 5

➡️ COVID +VE Rate – 0.98%

➡️ Recovery Rate – 28.32%

➡️ Mortality Rate – 0.51%