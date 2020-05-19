TNI Morning News Headlines – May 19, 2020

* 102 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha; 1 death in Cuttack. Odisha tally mounts to 978.

* A 75 year old patient of Cuttack suffering from severe comorbidities and chronic pulmonary disease was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar Emergency and unfortunately passed away within a few hours. He was later tested and found to be positive for #COVID19.

* Odisha: A team of National Disaster Response Force deployed in Jagatsinghpur urges villagers to shift to cyclone shelters in the area, in the wake Amphan Cyclone.

As per the Health Department Website, #Bhubaneswar has reported two new #COVID19 +VE cases yesterday. Bhubaneswar Corona Updates 👉 Total +VE Cases – 52

👉 Recovered – 48

👉 Deceased – 2

👉 Deceased – 2

👉 Active Cases – 2 #OdishaFightsCorona

* Cyclone Amphan to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur & Mayurbhanj district. Heavy rainfall likely in Cuttack, Khordha & Puri dist. Rough sea conditions in Paradip.

* Evaluation of Odisha Matric sheets postponed in view of Super Cyclone Amphan; revised dates to be announced later: Minister Samir Dash.

* 100302 samples tests conducted till yesterday in Odisha.

* Odisha overtakes Haryana in number of COVID19 +VE cases; stands at 15th place in India now.

* 18-hr curfew imposed in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi from 12 noon today as large number of Odia migrants to reach from Gujarat today.

* Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, Balangir has got the approval of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for COVID-19 testing.

* Coronavirus cases in India cross the 1 lakh mark with more than 50% cases from just three states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 3,163; cases climb to 1,01,139.

* Recovery rate stands at 39% in India.

* Encounter between Forces & terrorists underway in Srinagar. Cop & CRPF jawan injured. Top Hizbul commander trapped & cornered.

* Ram Vilas Paswan’s office, food ministry in Krishi Bhawan sealed after an official in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying was tested positive for Covid-19.

* Tamil Nadu: Widespread destruction of Banana crops has been reported from the Bay of Bengal coastal districts.

* MHA asks states to allow plying of more trains to ferry migrant workers, says more clarity needed about departure of trains or buses.

* 4 migrant workers going to Jharkhand from Solapur killed in road accident in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal.

While things have improved in Italy, France & Spain, #COVID19 situation remains grim in USA, Russia, Brazil and UK. 👉 USA – 1,003 new deaths; 22,630 cases. 👉 Russia – 91 new deaths; 8,926 cases. 👉 Brazil – 735 new deaths; 14,288 cases. 👉 UK – 160 new deaths; 2,711 cases. pic.twitter.com/bsQj7x9kgQ — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 19, 2020

* US President Trump warns WHO to improve in 30 days or US will permanently halt funding. Number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 1.5 million USA, confirmed coronavirus deaths has surpassed 90,000.

* Trump says he takes hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus infection even though it’s an unproven treatment.

* Gold prices hit a fresh high of Rs 37848 per 10 grams amid US-China trade tensions, dismal economic outlook.

* Rupee rises 20 paise to 75.71 against US dollar in early trade.

* Sensex jumps 421.76 pts to 30,450.74 in opening session; Nifty rises 92.70 pts to 8,915.95.