Lockdown 4.0 in Odisha : What’s Allowed & What’s Not

TNI Bureau: As per the MHA Guidelines on Lockdown 4.0, the Odisha Government has issued new guidelines to be followed in the State till May 31, 2020.

The Green/Orange/Red Zones as well as Containment and Buffer Zones will be decided by the District Collectors/Municipal Commissioners in consultation with the Health Department officials on a dynamic basis.

Panchayats and Cluster of Panchayats will be delineated as Containment and Buffer Zones by respective local authorities.

👉 Some of the key activities that would be permitted include Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the States, Intra-State movement of two wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles, taxis (including Ola/Uber etc.). Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to be followed for movement of persons.

👉 Night Curfew will remain in place from 7 PM till 7 AM except for essential activities.

👉 Schools, Colleges, Educational Institutions, Cinema Halls, Shopping Malls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars, Auditoriums, Assembly Halls to remain closed.

👉 Social gatherings, cultural gatherings, religious activities remain prohibited.