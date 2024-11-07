100-Word Insight: Mango Kernel & Tribal Dilemma

By Sagar Satapathy
Mango Kernel Deaths Odisha

No party or leaders have been able to serve the interests of tribal community in Odisha although they used them as vote bank. The mango kernel is not a healthy food choice for them. They are forced to consume it when they are deprived of basic facilities. This is the bitter truth.

Blaming their food habits, is an easy excuse. But, hardly the political parties bothered to change their living conditions. Innocent tribals, find themselves at the receiving end when it comes to development. In most remote areas, they are forced to live without proper food or clean drinking water.

