TNI Evening News Headlines – April 8, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha secured 13 MoUs and 15 investment intents worth Rs 1,03,090 Cr at the Odisha Investors Meet in Delhi which will generate around 95,915 jobs.
➡️Odisha BSE Class 10 Matric exam results are expected to be announced in the second week of May.
 
 
➡️A young lady constable was found hanging inside a police barrack in Balasore district.
 
 
➡️Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today announced that Shakti Peethas in Odisha will be developed into a Shakti Peetha Corridor in next 2 years.
 
 
➡️Odisha becomes first State in India to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to monitor the growth of children.
 
 
➡️Stationary tourist bus catches fire near Malatipatapur bus stand in Puri.
 
 
➡️Low pressure over Bay of Bengal becomes well-marked.
 
 
➡️Waqf Amendment Act 2025 to come into effect from today. Centre issues notification.
 
 
➡️Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
 
 
➡️Supreme Court quashes Calcutta High Court’s order for CBI probe into creation of supernumerary teacher posts.
 
 
➡️A special court in Jaipur awards life imprisonment to all four accused in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast.
 
 
➡️NIA raids multiple places in Haryana and UP linked with Babbar Khalsa international terrorist Goldy Brar.
 
 
➡️Visakhapatnam-bound Falaknuma Express splits into two near Srikakulam. No injuries were reported.
 
 
➡️Former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav joins BJP in Mumbai.
 
 
➡️President Droupadi Murmu receives prestigious ‘City Key of Honour’ by the Mayor of Lisbon.
 
 
➡️Rupee sinks 51 paise to settle at 86.27 (provisional) against US dollar.
 
 
➡️Sensex rebounds 1,089.18 points to settle at 74,227.08; Nifty recovers 374.25 points to end at 22,535.85.
 
 
➡️Shreyas Iyer among ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2025.
 
 
➡️Qari Ejaz Abid, a relative of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder and terrorist Masood Azhar, shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan.
 
 
➡️A total of 98 aftershocks hit Myanmar since 7.7-magnitude quake.
