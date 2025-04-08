TNI Evening News Headlines – April 8, 2025

➡️Odisha secured 13 MoUs and 15 investment intents worth Rs 1,03,090 Cr at the Odisha Investors Meet in Delhi which will generate around 95,915 jobs: CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Odisha BSE Class 10 Matric exam results are expected to be announced in the second week of May.
➡️A young lady constable was found hanging inside a police barrack in Balasore district.
➡️Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today announced that Shakti Peethas in Odisha will be developed into a Shakti Peetha Corridor in next 2 years.
➡️Odisha becomes first State in India to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to monitor the growth of children.
➡️Stationary tourist bus catches fire near Malatipatapur bus stand in Puri.
➡️Low pressure over Bay of Bengal becomes well-marked.
➡️Waqf Amendment Act 2025 to come into effect from today. Centre issues notification.
➡️Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
➡️Supreme Court quashes Calcutta High Court’s order for CBI probe into creation of supernumerary teacher posts.
➡️A special court in Jaipur awards life imprisonment to all four accused in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast.
➡️NIA raids multiple places in Haryana and UP linked with Babbar Khalsa international terrorist Goldy Brar.
➡️Visakhapatnam-bound Falaknuma Express splits into two near Srikakulam. No injuries were reported.
➡️Former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav joins BJP in Mumbai.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu receives prestigious ‘City Key of Honour’ by the Mayor of Lisbon.
➡️Rupee sinks 51 paise to settle at 86.27 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex rebounds 1,089.18 points to settle at 74,227.08; Nifty recovers 374.25 points to end at 22,535.85.
➡️Shreyas Iyer among ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2025.
➡️Qari Ejaz Abid, a relative of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder and terrorist Masood Azhar, shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Peshawar, Pakistan.
➡️A total of 98 aftershocks hit Myanmar since 7.7-magnitude quake.
