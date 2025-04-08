TNI Morning News Headlines – April 08, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to sign Rs 61,000 crore MoU with IOCL for India’s largest naphtha cracker project in Paradip.
➡️Low pressure to trigger 1-week-long rain spell in Odisha starting today: India Meteorological Department (IMD).
➡️A major fire breaks out behind the Puri Works Department office.
➡️A 19-year-old girl in Varanasi alleged that she was raped by 23 people within a span of 7 days after being drugged at separate locations.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with ‘Mudra Yojana Beneficiaries’ in Delhi as India marked 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY).
➡️PDP submits a fresh resolution in J&K Legislative Assembly urging the Central Government to repeal Waqf Amendment Act.
➡️Andhra Pradesh: 20,000 students perform 108 Surya Namaskarams in Araku Valley, set World record.
➡️Dubai Crown Prince and UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum to arrive in India today for two-day visit.
➡️Indigo flight lands under full emergency conditions in Mumbai due to bomb threat
➡️India overtakes Germany to become 3rd-largest generator of wind, solar power: Report.
➡️Market opens in green; currently at 74,293.29, up by 1155.39 points.
➡️Sensex opens over 1,000 points up amid heightened global uncertainty.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to 85.83 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bangalore go top of the table with 12-run win against Mumbai Indians.
➡️Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Bailable warrant re-issued against Malaika Arora for skipping court in 2012 assault case. The matter was adjourned to April 29.
➡️Donald Trump threatens China with 50% additional tariff, doubling total levies beyond product value. Earlier China imposed 34% tariffs on US imports.
➡️Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Donald Trump at White House, pleads for Tariff relief amid War.
