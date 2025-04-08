BJD Leaders Getting United; Throw Weight Behind Naveen

TNI Bureau: The “sponsored” sloganeering at Naveen Niwas by some youths planted by BJD leaders from Cuttack District and Bhubaneswar, backfired, as that infused fresh energy into the party to get united and throw weight behind “pale” looking Naveen Patnaik, who never expected this to happen in his lifetime.

4 BJD MPs, Manas Managaraj, Sulata Deo, Niranjan Bisi and Subhasish Khuntia, changed the game with their strong support to VK Pandian, who was dragged into the Waqf Bill fiasco, although he is not into active politics now. Many BJD leaders and workers seem to be firmly behind Naveen, while ignoring the ‘Pandian Factor’. Interestingly, MP Debasish Samantaray, who had revolted earlier, seems to be with with his Rajya Sabha colleagues now.

Leaders like Debi Prasad Mishra, Pranab Prakash Das, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Arun Sahoo, Sanjay Dasburma and others have exuded confidence in Naveen Patnaik’s leadership and vowed to strengthen the party further under his guidance.

Since Pandian has already made it clear that he won’t return to active politics, seeking his removal does not make any sense. However, the latest development may result in the exit of some leaders as well as strong action against those involved in yesterday’s chaos at Naveen Niwas.