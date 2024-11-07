TNI Morning News Headlines – November 07, 2024

➡️Odisha Government releases compensation package of Rs 423 crore for those affected by Cyclone Dana.
➡️Odisha Government will implement ‘Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana’, the scheme to transform primary education in the State.
➡️Huge cache of cough syrup and illegal medicines seized during a raid on a medicine farm at Sumandi village in Cuttack.
➡️IIT Bhubaneswar, in association with MOSart Labs launched a professional diploma programme in semiconductor technology and chip design for engineering graduates.
➡️Anganwadi worker hacked to death for refusing marriage proposal in Julumbahal Purana village in Sundargarh district.
➡️Bihar: The mortal remains of folk singer Sharda Sinha consigned to flames.
➡️PDP moves a fresh resolution in J&K Assembly seeking restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. Major scuffle and breaks out in the J&K Assembly.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will embark on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
➡️India A bowled out for 161 in just 57.1 overs on the opening day of the second unofficial ‘Test’ against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with President-elect of United States of America, Donald Trump.
➡️Electoral Votes So Far: Donald Trump got 312 electoral votes while Kamala Harris received 226 electoral votes.
➡️Kamala congratulates Trump on election win. She didn’t blame the election process or voters
➡️Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of vice president elect J.D. Vance, is set to become the first Indian-origin ‘Second Lady’ of the United States.
➡️Australia is set to ban children under 16 from social media.
