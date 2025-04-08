Shakti Peetha Corridor in Odisha soon

TNI Bureau: On the fourth Tuesday of the month of Chaitra, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today visited Maa Tara Tarini, the presiding deity of Ganjam.

The Deputy CM announced that the Shakti Peethas in Odisha will be developed into a Shakti Peetha Corridor.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Shakti Peetha Corridor will include Maa Tara Tarini Temple in Ganjam district, Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur, Maa Ugratara Temple and Maa Bhagabati Temple in Banapur, Maa Mangala in Kakatpur, Kalijai Temple in Chilika and Maa Bhairavi Temple in Brahmapur.

Odisha Government aims to build Shakti Peethaa Corridor in next 2 years. Helicopter facilities will be arranged for the convenience of devotee