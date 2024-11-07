TNI Evening News Headlines – November 07, 2024

➡️Orissa High Court allows Baliyatra to be held on both Upper Ground and Lower Ground.
➡️Autorickshaw driver, 2 others arrested in gang-rape case of Odisha woman in Delhi.
➡️Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has expressed concern over Kandhamal Mango Kernel gruel death case.
➡️Gold prices drop sharply; price of 22K gold stands at Rs 72,000. Earlier, it was trading at Rs 73,800.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu embarked on the Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa and witnessed several naval operations.
➡️RG Kar rape and murder horror: Supreme Court declines to transfer trial outside West Bengal.
➡️Islamist terrorists killed two civilians in forest area of Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir. Both civilians were Village Defense Guards.
➡️Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat; Mumbai Police team in Chhattisgarh to probe death threat to Shah Rukh Khan.
➡️ICC has rated all three pitches used for India vs New Zealand Test series as “Satisfactory”.
➡️Israeli Defence Ministry signed a $5.2 billion deal with US-based Boeing to acquire 25 advanced F-15 fighter jets.
Comments are closed.