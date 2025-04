TNI Bureau: A long-standing demand of the people of Odisha has been fulfilled today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

New Right to Information (RTI) Commission has been formed in Odisha. Retired IAS officer Manoj Kumar Parida has been appointed as the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

Along with Parida, retired IAS Pabitra Mandal, retired IPS Pranabindu Acharya, and senior advocate of the Orissa High Court Kalpana Pattnaik have been appointed as members of the Commission.