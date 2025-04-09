TNI Morning News Headlines – April 09, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi concluded two-day investment summit in Delhi; Odisha secured Rs 1.03 lakh crore investments.
➡️Ashish Kumar Chhualasingh of Sunabeda who died in accident gives new lease of life to seven with organ donation,
➡️One critically injured after series accident involving three trucks near Palasuni Square in Bhubaneswar late last night.
➡️Several trains cancelled, diverted for Railway modernization work in Odisha from April 13.
➡️Lingaraj Temple Road railway station in Bhubaneswar to undergo renovation. The facilities will be inaugurated by October 31 this year: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.
➡️The annual ‘Chaiti Parba’ of Maa Tarini in Ghatagaon begins in Ghatagaon, Keonjhar today.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends ‘Navkar Mahamantra Divas’ programme at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
➡️MLAs clash inside the premises of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The house has been adjourned till 1 PM.
➡️Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim gets 21-day furlough.
➡️PM Modi likely to visit Saudi Arabia this month.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.
➡️Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack case: Mumbai police files 1000-page chargesheet to Bandra Court.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu lands in Vienna, Austria.
➡️The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% with immediate effect: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
➡️Real GDP is now projected for this fiscal 2025-26 at 6.5%. It also lowered the CPI inflation projection to 4%.
