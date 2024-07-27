Odisha CM meets West Bengal CM to resolve Potato Crisis

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi and discussed ways to resolve the issue of supply of potatoes.

Both the CMs are in Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting.

Odisha CM urged his West Bengal counterpart to resolve the issue at the earliest as people of the State are facing problems due to hike of potato price, resulting in an artificial price hike adding to the sufferings of the common man.

It is pertinent to mention here that the supply of potatoes from West Bengal to Odisha has been disrupted due to which the prices are increasing in Odisha unnecessarily.