TNI Morning News Headlines – October 5, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2617 Covid-19 cases including 1521 quarantine and 1096 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 235330 including 202302 recoveries, 32051 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 506 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Bargarh (148), Cuttack (136) and Kendrapada (132).

👉 Odisha conducts 41,567 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 36,777 Antigen, 4,718 RT-PCR and 72 TrueNat.

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Puri & Cuttack, 2 each from Khordha, Balasore & Boudh. Toll mounts to 924.

👉 Water level in Jalaka River rises after continuous rainfall in Balasore; Water flowing at 6.23 metre against the danger mark of 5.5 metre near Mathani.

👉 Jagatsinghpur: A youth accused of raping and impregnating a divyang girl in Kujang area was arrested.

👉 Huge quantity of Ganja covered by PPE kits seized from Ambulance near Budhamba in Ganjam Dist.

👉 Brown Sugar worth Rs 27 lakh seized in Puri, 6 arested.

👉 Excise department officials seize 7 quintal ganja worth Rs 50 lakh in Malkangiri, 3 peddlers arrested.

👉 3 siblings critical as truck rams into house near Darbi chhak in Keonjhar Dist.

India News

👉 BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead by 2 bike-borne assailants on Sunday in West Bengal, party demands CBI probe.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases & 903 deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,02,685 deaths.

👉 A total of 7,99,82,394 samples tested for #COVID19 up to October 4. Of these, 9,89,860 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 India has exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the WHO by nearly 6 times.

👉 PM Modi to address ‘The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020)’ Virtual Summit today.

👉 Amritsar: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee’s ‘rail roko’ agitation against Farm laws, enters 12th day.

👉 Sensex climbs 253.33 points to 38,950.38 in opening trade; Nifty up 93.45 points at 11,510.40.

👉 IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases breach 35 million mark.

👉 Donald Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly, says White House doctor.

👉 World Teachers’ Day today: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Teachers make sure no one is left behind.