1 lakh COVID-19 +Ve cases in Maharashtra; 3 lakh in India

TNI Bureau: Maharashtra reported 3,493 +Ve cases today, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 1,01,141. Maharashtra became the 1st State in India to cross 1 lakh mark.

The State also reported 127 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Death Toll in Maharashtra now stands at 3,717.

The CoronaVirus positive cases in India have crossed the 3 lakh mark although the official figure will be announced tomorrow morning.

while India took 24 days to reach 1 lakh cases, it took just 14 days to reach 2 lakh positive cases and 10 days to reach 3 lakh cases.