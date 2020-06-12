English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Horlicks Packs from Hindustan Unilever for COVID Hospitals

By TNI Bureau
Hindustan Unilever
TNI Bureau: During the unprecedented health crisis of Coronavirus Pandemic, the Hindustan Unilever has donated 1,415 packs of Horlicks with added Zinc to 3 COVID Hospitals in Odisha.

The packets were handed over to KIMS and SUM COVID Hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini COVID Hospital in Cuttack in order to provide immunity to healthcare workers and service providers as they continue to fight Coronavirus with relentless efforts.

“Safety of people and communities is our Prime concern . Healthcare workers around the world are making the ultimate sacrifice .we are delighted to provide Horlicks with added Zinc to the healthcare professionals who are going above and beyond for our communities,” said Hindustan Unilever Zonal Export Sales Manager Mr Smrutiranjan Parida.

TNI Bureau
