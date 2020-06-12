New Mantra in Corona Era – ‘Immunity First’

By Sharmishtha Sahu: The world is wrestling with a killer virus that just won’t stop. While it is recommended that we cover our faces with masks, wash our hands periodically and stay inside our houses as much as possible, we aren’t really safe until we have the vaccine in our reach.

But when we come to think of it, for how long are we going to live in fear of this virus? Can we live in isolation long enough till the virus completely vanishes? No, right?

It’s time we take control of ourselves and our health. While each one of us is fighting their own battles with corona, let’s have a look at the some of the best immunity boosting foods that we must include in our daily diet to lead a healthy and disease ridden life.

Lemon–Honey–Ginger Mix

Now, this is a magic potion in reality because it has unlimited benefits for our bodies. Lemon is one of the best sources of Vitamin C. It aids weight loss and digestion. It promotes hydration and can make your skin glow.

Honey is rich in antioxidants and can help appease sore throat and dry cough. Gingerol is a medicinal substance found in ginger. Ginger can help soothe tender muscle and joint pain. It also helps curb nausea and morning sickness. Combining all three can provide you a drink brimming with anti-inflammatory, antioxidants and anti-bacterial elements. So next time you feel a little under the weather, don’t forget to make yourself this 3 ingredient ultra-healthy drink.

Spirulina Powder

Spirulina is classified as a cyanobacteria. It is a type of blue green algae that is generally found floating over stagnant water bodies. But don’t judge it before getting to know the extraordinary benefits it has for our bodies. It is laden with Vitamins A, B-6, C, D, E and minerals such as Magnesium, Cobalamin. It is also a rich source of antioxidants and proteins. It boosts metabolism, helps in weight loss, increases overall body energy and strengthens our immunity. It is practically a super food. So next time you look at pond scum and start making faces, think again.

Broccoli

Broccoli comes under the category of Zero Calorie Foods. So if you’re on the weight loss regime, this is your big stick. This green veggie is packed with vitamins and minerals, rich in antioxidants and fiber. Not only does it increases your metabolism but also regulates your bowel movements. It can help deal with indigestion and pestering problems like gastric.

Apart from maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet, it is also vital that you include some form of physical workout in your daily routine. Intensive cardio vascular workout just as jogging, skipping or even core muscle workouts can help your strengthen your immunity and boost metabolism immensely.

Exercising can also help deal with mental health problems such as depression and anxiety. This is because when we exercise, our body releases an excess amount of endorphins and dopamine that can ease the mind and physique.

So stop worrying and start changing for the better. Stay Strong. Stay Safe.