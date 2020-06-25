Odisha reports 210 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; Tally nears 6000-mark

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 210 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 5962.

Of the 165 new cases, 174 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 36 are local cases.

Ganjam continued to be the worst affected district with 58 new Corona positive cases in past 24 hours.

The active cases in the State now stands at 1815 and 4123 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 17 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.

New Cases: Ganjam (58), Khordha (47), Gajapati (29), Bolangir (11), Jajpur (8), Puri (8), Dhenkanal (7), Mayurbhanj (7), Sundargarh (6), Cuttack (5), Keonjhar (5), Nayagarh (3), Kendrapara (3), Nabarangpur (2), Balasore (2), Deogarh (1), Angul (1), Sambalpur (1)