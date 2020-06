India reports highest single-day spike of 16,922 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs

TNI Bureau: India registered highest single-day spike of 16,922 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the county’s tally to 4,73,105.

With 418 more fatalities, death toll due to Covid-19 has gone up to 14,894.

75,60,782 samples tested for Covid-19 in India till 24th June. Of which 2,07,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours.