YouTuber Arrested in Odisha for Derogatory post against Woman

TNI Bureau: A YouTuber was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on charges of posting derogatory remarks against a woman on social media.

The arrested YouTuber has been identified as Priti Prakash Nayak of Abulapura village in Keonjhar district. Nayak is currently staying in Niladri Vihar area of Bhubaneswar.

According to police, the woman had posted a video message about some personal issues in social media on March 12 this year.

On March 23, the woman came to know that the accused had tagged her video message in a video of accused’s Facebook page (SocialTalks) and passed distasteful comments on her.

According to police, Nayak passed distasteful comments on a video message posted by the woman on some personal issue on social media earlier this month by tagging it with an intention to humiliate her. He also allegedly threatened her for objecting his post of the social media platform.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint in this regard at Chandrasekharpur police station. Based on her complaint, police registered a case in this regard under Sections 506, 354 and 509 of the IPC and Section 66 (C)/67 of the IT Act and arrested the YouTuber.