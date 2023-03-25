Eknath Shinde hails Savarkar; slams Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed strong disapproval of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about Veer Savarkar on March 25. The comments caused a controversy, with Shinde’s government condemning the insult to the Hindutva icon. Shinde referred to Savarkar as a deity for Maharashtra and an idol for the country and called for action to be taken against Gandhi for his comments. Gandhi had also made a statement indicating that he would not apologize, which further angered Shinde and others in the assembly.

“Rahul Gandhi has insulted Savarkar, who is not only the deity of Maharashtra but also a national hero. Rahul Gandhi will be subject to less criticism as a result of this act. He (Rahul) stated that I am not Savarkar who will apologize today. What does he presume Savarkar to be? He needs to be severely punished for this, “said Maha CM Eknath Shinde in front of the assembly.

Shinde further accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of violating laws established by his own party, following controversial remarks made about Veer Savarkar on March 25. Shinde also questioned why previous actions against Lalu Yadav and others had not resulted in similar consequences, stating that democracy appeared to be in danger during those times as well.

Shinde further criticized Gandhi for his comments about Prime Minister Modi and the OBC community, claiming that they were defamatory. The Maha CM warned that if Gandhi continued to make such statements, it would become increasingly difficult for him to navigate public spaces safely.

On March 25, following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP due to a defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference addressing his recent remarks about PM Modi and his surname. When asked if he should apologize, Gandhi responded, “My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi. Gandhi does not make apologies to anyone.”

Gandhi went on to state that he is not afraid of being disqualified for life or being sent to jail. He expressed his intention to continue fighting for his country and to question the ties between PM Modi and Adani. He emphasized that his ultimate goal and life motto is to fight for the truth.

The defamation case against Gandhi was initiated due to a statement he made in 2019 that implied PM Modi was a criminal. He was found guilty and sentenced to prison, resulting in his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. The Wayanad seat that Gandhi held now remains vacant. However, bail has been granted to him in order to allow him to appeal his conviction, with his sentence being suspended for 30 days.