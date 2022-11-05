World Skill Centre Students meet Naveen ahead of Singapore Visit

TNI Bureau: As many as 40 students of World Skill Centre today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before leaving for Singapore to sharpen their skills at ITE Singapore. Out of the 40 students, 32 are boys and 8 are girls. 20 of them belong to the farm community.

The Chief Minister wished the students, inspired them to explore their full potential and encouraged them to make an all-out effort to become number one in the world.

They will experience a 2-week stint in ITE, fully engage in lessons and also get familiar with the socio-cultural aspects of youths living and studying there. The mission of the programme is to bring global exposure to the brightest students of WSC in Singapore. Secretary to CM VK Pandian and the CEO of WSC were present.

The objective of the programme is to create opportunities for World Skill Centre students to gain valuable global exposure and perspectives, including learning new skills, to enrich and enhance their learning experiences in becoming skilled professionals that are ready for working and living at a global level.

In Singapore, 20 students will be exposed to advanced skills in the programming of Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles (UAV) and modification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and the other 20 students will acquire skills in the programming of Autonomous Mobile Robots and Industrial Robots.

This inaugural exchange programme is jointly organized by ITE Education Services (ITEES) along with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) of the Government of Odisha and the World Skill Centre. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the WSC in March 2021.