TNI News Headlines – November 05, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Virat Kohli turns 34; cuts birthday cake with teammates in Melbourne in Australia. Renewed Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik‏ creates a sand sculpture on his birthday.
🔹Counting for Dhamnagar By-poll will begin at 8 AM tomorrow; EVM votes will be counted in 18 rounds: CEO Sushil Lohani.
 
🔹By-election to Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district to go for bypoll on December 5.
 
🔹400 Maoist supporters surrender before Police in Malkangiri.
 
🔹Para Shuttler from Odisha Pramod Bhagat enters singles and doubles finals of Para Badminton World Championship.
 
🔹Hockey stars from Odisha Stanli Victor Minz and Lilima Minz got engaged in Sundargarh.
 
🔹Shyam Saran Negi, India’s first voter, passed away at the age of 106; Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar leaves for Kalpa to attend his last rites.
🔹Mau Sadar MLA and Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari sent to 7-day ED remand in Money laundering case.
 
🔹Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan praises India’s economic progress during his first address to the nation after the assassination attempt.
 
🔹British police say immigration centre attack was terrorist incident. Nobody was seriously hurt in the incident.
 
🔹Donald Trump plans to kick off 2024 presidential bid on November 14.
 
🔹Chinese Rocket Booster heading for uncontrolled fall back to Earth.
